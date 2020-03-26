UAE to take part in G20 virtual summit on coronavirus

DUBAI - March 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates would take part in a virtual G20 summit on the coronavirus to take place later on Thursday chaired by King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Saying the UAE would participate in a “spirit of global solidarity”, the crown prince added: “We face an unprecedented challenge in COVID-19, and the people of the world anticipate this meeting to result in effective international measures.” (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by William Maclean)