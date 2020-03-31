G20 financial officials say action plan will address low-income debt risk

RIYADH, March 31 (Reuters) - An action plan by the Group of 20 major economies to address the coronavirus pandemic will consider the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries and deliver financial aid to emerging countries, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

G20 finance minister and central bank governors, who spoke by video conference for the second time in just over a week, said they had tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by an April 15 meeting.