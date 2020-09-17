Japan's Aso says patents 'extremely important' issue for coronavirus vaccines, medicines

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan told a Group of 20 Finance and Health Ministers’ meeting that patent issues are “extremely important” in the development, manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines and medicines, its Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a teleconference call with his G20 counterparts, Aso also called for the G20 to send out a strong message regarding the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)