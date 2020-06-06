Bonds News
June 6, 2020 / 12:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-G20 pledges over 21 bln dollars to fight coronavirus

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word in headline)

CAIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 (G20) rich and emerging economies has pledged more than $21 billion to fight the coronavirus, a statement by the group said early on Saturday.

“The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health,” the statement said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below