Kremlin says no plans to discuss oil market at G20

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said oil markets will not be discussed at an upcoming G20 video-summit on Thursday as the spread of coronavirus is the main topic of conversation planned.

Asked if oil markets would be discussed at the meeting of leaders from 20 of the world’s major economies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Oil, no, but most likely the economic fallout from coronavirus will be discussed.”

He added that there is currently no coronavirus epidemic in Russia and that the situation is much better than in many other countries. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)