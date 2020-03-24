Bonds News
March 24, 2020 / 9:08 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Saudi king to chair G20 leaders call on coronavirus on Thursday -statement

RIYADH, March 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair an extraordinary virtual meeting of the leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on March 26 to advance a global coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said on Wednesday.

The kingdom, which holds the G20 presidency this year, called last week for the leaders to speak by video-conference amid criticism that the group has been slow to respond to the global crisis.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Sandra Maler

