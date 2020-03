MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a summit of Group of 20 economies to discuss the coronavirus crisis by video link on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed during a separate video conference on Monday to develop an “action plan” to respond to the outbreak. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)