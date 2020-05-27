Healthcare
Canada's Trudeau says 'significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting

OTTAWA, May 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that there are still many health-related questions to be answered before he can say whether he will attend a face-to-face G7 meeting that President Donald Trump has said he wants to host.

“There are significant health preoccupations that we have around holding an in-person meeting,” Trudeau said in his daily news conference. “Would we then as leaders have to self-isolate when we return, which is right now the rule in Canada?” (Reporting by Steve Scherer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

