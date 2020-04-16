G7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada

OTTAWA, April 16 (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We all remain committed to doing whatever it takes to help people and our economies rebound after this crisis,” Trudeau told reporters after the leaders held a call on the pandemic. The United States is the G7 chair. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)