BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive European Commission, will participate in a video call of G7 leaders at 1400 GMT on Monday, the Commission said.

“(It) will of course have as its objective to discuss the situation linked to the coronavirus crisis,” chief Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a news conference, adding Von der Leyen would brief leaders on measures taken by the bloc. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)