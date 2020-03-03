Healthcare
March 3, 2020 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

France and ECB call for a coordinated response to coronavirus

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - France and the European Central Bank want a strong and coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak at euro zone and G7 level, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“We want a strong and coordinated answer at euro zone and G7”, Le Maire said on Twitter, after a call with ECB President Christine Lagarde on economic and financial reaction to the spreading coronavirus.

G7 finance ministers are expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below