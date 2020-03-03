Healthcare
Japan's Aso: Policy response to virus damage varies for each G7 member

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the desirable policy response to the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak will vary from country to country.

Speaking to reporters after a conference call by the Group of Seven finance leaders, Aso said it was “significant” that the group shared the need to act against risks from the virus in such a short period of time. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Andrew Heavens)

