G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday-source

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts, a source familiar with the plans said.

The call, to be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will likely result in a statement from the G7 finance officials, who remain in close touch and are coordinating their efforts, the source told Reuters. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)