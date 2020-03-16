Market News
March 16, 2020 / 5:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

G7 leaders say response to coronavirus outbreak is 'foremost priority'

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven countries said on Monday they are making their response to the coronavirus pandemic a priority and will coordinate public health measures to help stabilize the global economy.

“By acting together, we will work to resolve the health and economic risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and set the stage for a strong recovery of strong, sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” the G7 leaders said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

