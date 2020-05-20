Bonds News
May 20, 2020 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he may host G7 in person, after earlier cancelling

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may again host the G7 summit in or near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” Trump tweeted. “The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

