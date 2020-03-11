U.S. says G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Pittsburgh to be held by video conference

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - A meeting of G7 nations’ foreign ministers, which was scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh later this month, will be held by video conference, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the United States has decided to host the upcoming G7 ministerial virtually by video teleconference instead of gathering in Pittsburgh, March 24-25,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.