French utility Gazel Energie halts Provence generators after positive coronavirus case

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French power producer Gazel Energie has stop electricity generation at its Provence power plant in the south of France after one person tested positive for the coronavirus and several other contact cases were reported, the company said.

The Provence plant has two generators. One is a 600 megawatt (MW) coal-fired unit, and another a 150 MW biomass generator.

“Due to one positive case, and many contact cases, the level of activity has been reduced on the sites while ensuring the safety of the installations,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

It added that measures were being put in place to allow it to respond responsibly to its role as an electricity producer in France, while ensuring the health safety of employees.

Gazel Energie, a former French subsidiary of Germany’s Uniper, operates two coal fired power generators, a gas power plant and several wind and solar generators with a total installed capacity of around 1,860 MW. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)