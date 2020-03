MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday it had decided to suspend working shifts at the Bovanenkovo gas field and shut down the local airport after 20 workers were quarantined because of the coronavirus epidemic.

It said the current shift at Bovanenkovo will be extended until at least mid-May, while Bovanenkovo airport will stay shut until March 31. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)