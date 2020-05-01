Genes involved in T cell response are down regulated in COVID-19

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Genes involved in T cell activation and differentiation and cytokine-mediated signaling are down-regulated in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers from China report.

“These findings may help elucidate the COVID-19 infection and provide a basis for future novel immune therapeutic strategies,” Dr. Dexi Chen from Beijing YouAn Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China, told Reuters Health by email.

SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with increased secretion of chemokines and cytokines and with lymphopenia, but otherwise little is known about the host innate immune response to COVID-19.

Dr. Chen and colleagues compared clinical features, cytokine levels, and immune-related gene expression between different clinical stages of COVID-19 in 6 patients with severe or critically severe illness and 5 patients with mild illness.

Among the cytokines tested, admission interleukin-10 (IL-10) levels were higher among patients with severe illness. IL-10 levels remained elevated after 5 days of treatment in the severely ill group but decreased significantly in the mildly ill group, according to the online report in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The number of differentially expressed immune-related genes (DEGs) at admission was significantly greater in the severely ill patients (63/108, all down regulated) than in the mildly ill patients (39/108, including 37 down regulated and 2 upregulated). The number of DEGs decreased significantly in both groups by day 5 of hospitalization.

In both groups of patients, the DEGs were associated with Th17 cell differentiation, cytokine-mediated signaling pathways, sa mmp cytokine connection, natural killer cell-mediated cytotoxicity, and T cell activation.

DEGs unique to the severely ill group were associated with CD8 TCR pathway, EPO pathway, interleukin signaling, TNF signaling, host cell entry, and regulation of T cell proliferation.

Patients with severe illness had decreased proportions of T cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells. The proportion of CD4+ T cells returned towards normal after initial treatment.

Mildly ill patients showed significant reductions in T cells and CD8+ T cells at baseline, but both returned to near-normal by day 5.

“Dynamic changes of IL-10 level and CD8+ T cells at the early period of treatment may predict severe progression,” Dr. Chen said. “In addition to the current treatment for COVID-19 patients, appropriately blocking IL-10 and restoring the number and function of CD8 T+ cells may contribute to effective SARS-CoV-2 clearance.

SOURCE: bit.ly/2YjfbtT Clinical Infectious Diseases, online April 20, 2020.