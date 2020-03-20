EU's Gentiloni says ESM best issuer for coronavirus bonds, talks must go on

MILANO, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would be in the best position to issue European bonds needed to fund measures to confront the coronavirus emergency, European Union Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

So-called “coronabonds” “are market operations and must be launched by financial structures, the most suitable is the ESM,” Gentiloni told RAI Radio 1.

Gentiloni added there was still no decision but “discussions must continue.”