IBRD to disburse 73.1 million-euro loan to Georgia

TBILISI, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of the World Bank Group, has approved a 73.1 million-euro loan for Georgia to address the health and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBRD said that maturity of the loan would be 26 years and the grace period 13 years.

Georgia plans to spend 29 million euros on healthcare, on measures against the spread of the coronavirus, and on the costs associated with treating infected individuals and equipment for healthcare infrastructure. Some 44 million euros will be allocated for social assistance.

The ex-Soviet country has already secured funds from other international financial institutions and plans to sign another loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank on providing 100 million euros this week. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Larry King)