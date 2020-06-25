Georgia won't resume international flights until Aug. 1

TBILISI, June 25 (Reuters) - Georgia will not resume regular international flights until Aug. 1, a month later than planned, due to a rapid rise in coronavirus infections in neighbouring countries, its Civil Aviation Agency said on Thursday.

“The decision to resume regular air traffic will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the world and in Georgia,” the agency said in a statement.

Georgia was planning to resume international flights on July 1, but Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on Thursday that the ban on regular flights might be extended for another month.

Georgia has lifted a majority of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, reopening shops, hotels, restaurants and cafes, and it revived public and inter-city transportation in June.

The ex-Soviet republic of 3.7 million people reported 917 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, with 14 deaths. It has been much less affected by the virus than other countries in the South Caucasus region. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze Editing by Mark Heinrich)