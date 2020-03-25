Earnings Season
March 25, 2020 / 11:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

German govt parties support including aid for start-ups in coronavirus aid package - document

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their junior coalition partner - the Social Democrats (SPD) - support including aid for start-ups in the government’s coronavirus economic aid package, a document seen by Reuters shows.

In a joint motion for amendment to the federal government’s draft bill, the conservatives and SPD backed a call from the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) to allow applications from start-ups - which due to their short histories may not have otherwise fulfilled the required conditions - for state aid. (Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

