Germany to keep airspace open even as coronavirus spreads - government

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany will keep its airspace open even as it tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus because of the importance of freight flights, the government’s coordinator for aerospace policy said after talks with representatives of the airline sector.

Thomas Jarzombek said on Monday that the government had discussed the possibility of extending funds to companies in the sector struggling with liquidity as air travel activity all but grounds to a halt. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)