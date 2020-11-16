German economy minister says EU supply chains to remain intact

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Philipp Steinberg from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi) hold a joint news conference to present the government's economic autumn projection, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Supply chains within the European Union are intact and will remain intact despite the COVID-19 pandemic, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.