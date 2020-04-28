Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 28, 2020 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

German minister eyes gastronomy rescue fund if lockdown very long

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Germany is ready to offer further financial aid to companies if necessary due to the coronavirus and a fund for the gastronomy sector may be needed if the lockdown lasts longer than expected, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

“As Economy Minister, I am saying if, contrary to expectations, it lasts a long time until a full opening is possible, we will have to reconsider aid, then we would need something like a rescue fund for gastronomy,” he told ZDF television. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below