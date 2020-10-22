Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Germany can grow next year if it avoids another lockdown - minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said there was a prospect of economic growth next year if the country managed to avoid a second lockdown, adding that the economy looked better than they had expected it would six months ago.

Avoiding a second lockdown would involve controlling the spread of the disease. The latest overnight increase of over 11,000 new cases was a major concern.

“That is far too much,” Altmaier said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up