Germany can grow next year if it avoids another lockdown - minister

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said there was a prospect of economic growth next year if the country managed to avoid a second lockdown, adding that the economy looked better than they had expected it would six months ago.

Avoiding a second lockdown would involve controlling the spread of the disease. The latest overnight increase of over 11,000 new cases was a major concern.

“That is far too much,” Altmaier said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal)