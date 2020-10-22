UPDATE 1-Germany can grow next year, says minister who aims to extend aid

(Adds extending aid)

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest economy could grow next year if Germany avoids a second lockdown, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding the economy looked in better shape than the government had expected it would six months ago.

He also said he wanted to extend temporary aid for small firms and the self-employed by three or six months from January.

The German government currently expects gross domestic product to shrink in 2020 by 5.8% before rebounding by 4.4% next year, provided the pandemic remains under control.

Altmaier gave no details on the amount of aid but conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is working on plans. The Social Democrats, who share power in the coalition, have also said they want aid extended.

The government has introduced a range of rescue and stimulus measures to help the German economy recover as quickly as possible from the coronavirus shock.

Almost 25 billion euros have been made available in bridging aid, yet only 1.2 billion euros have been approved so far. Critics say the measures are too complicated to implement.

The government has been talking to individual sectors, including the hard-hit hospitality and catering branch about the options.

Germany’s infection rates have been accelerating, and data released on Thursday showed the number of confirmed cases rose by more than 10,000 in a single day for the first time. Many people fear a second lockdown is on the way.

Germany's infection rates have been accelerating, and data released on Thursday showed the number of confirmed cases rose by more than 10,000 in a single day for the first time. Many people fear a second lockdown is on the way.

Avoiding that would involve controlling the spread of the disease, Altmaier said, adding the overnight increase was a major concern. "That is far too much," he said.