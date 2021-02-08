Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
German health minister says vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 cases

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that current evidence suggests all three vaccines approved in Europe for COVID-19 provided effective protection against serious infections.

“According to what we know now, all three vaccines are effective in preventing the severe course of the COVID-19 illness,” Spahn told a news conference.

South Africa decided to put on hold use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant coronavirus variant. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

