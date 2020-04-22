Germany's Merkel spoke to Australian PM on coronavirus

BERLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic and their response to it, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding it would be important to establish facts about the outbreak to learn lessons for the future.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought support for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the German foreign ministry reiterated the German position that it supported the World Health Organization (WHO) and wanted it strengthened. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)