German lenders temporarily close branches to limit virus spread

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Two of Germany’s largest lenders, Commerzbank and Unicredit-owned HVB , announced that they would temporarily close hundreds of branches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers will still be able to use ATMs, online services and those branches that remain open.

Commerzbank, which has about 1,000 branches in Germany, will close several hundred branches, with the exact number to be determined, a spokesman said.

HVB plans to close 101 of its 337 branches during the course of Monday.

Several of Germany’s savings banks have already closed or are planning to close branches as well.

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender which has more than 500 branches, plans to keep all its branches open for now, a spokeswoman said.