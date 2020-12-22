EU to receive BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - BioNTech and U.S. Drugmaker Pfizer will supply 12.5 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of the year, the German company said on Tuesday.

The 27 EU member states that want shots will receive them within five days, BioNTech’s chief business officer, Sean Marett, told a briefing as the companies gear up to deliver the first shots following regulatory approval on Monday.