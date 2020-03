BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - The German state of Bavaria, which is hit hard by the coronavirus, has placed a 3 billion euro bond to fund its aid for companies suffering from the impact of the pandemic, state-owned lender BayernLB said on Monday.

Despite the financial markets’ volatility the 2023 bond was significantly oversubscribed, the bank added.

It was the biggest bond placement in the wealthy state’s history, BayernLB said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)