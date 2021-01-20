Germany says no concrete preparations for coronavirus border checks

A sign informs of the face mask requirement on an empty street in a business district near the central train station Hauptbahnhof, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, during lockdown in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is not making concrete preparations for border checks and is hoping they can be prevented, an interior ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday that her country, which is part of Europe’s Schengen free travel zone, may need to consider curbs if other European countries do not act to halt the spread of the coronavirus and particularly its more transmissible variants.