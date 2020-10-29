Merkel aide: Upbeat that lockdown will prevent healthcare system being overwhelmed

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief on Thursday told broadcaster ARD he was optimistic that a circuit-breaker lockdown agreed for November would be able to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
Helge Braun also said the lockdown that Merkel agreed with state premiers aimed to allow the economy to function more normally in December, a key month for some businesses.
Reporting by Michelle Adair; Editing by Maria Sheahan
