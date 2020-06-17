German cabinet approves new debt of 218 bln euros this year - source

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - The German cabinet on Wednesday approved new borrowing of some 218 billion euros ($245.58 billion) this year, a government source said.

Two people familiar with the plans had on Monday told Reuters that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz would ask parliament to increase new borrowing by a further 62.5 billion euros to a record 218.5 billion this year for measures to boost recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.