German extra budget shows government using all it has to tackle coronavirus - Scholz

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s supplementary budget of 156 billion euros ($166.51 billion) underlines the government’s determination to use “all we have” to tackle the social and economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

“That’s a very big package with a lot of measures,” Scholz told reporters during a joint news conference with Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, adding that Germany would double the number of beds in intensive care units.