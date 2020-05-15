Bonds News
May 15, 2020 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany plans 100 bln euros in new debt - Der Spiegel

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans a supplementary budget in late summer, which could involve taking on 100 billion euros ($108.25 billion) in extra debt in order to compensate for collapsing tax revenues, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The new debt would drive the budget deficit to over 10% this year, its highest level in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany’s post-World War Two history, Der Spiegel said. It added about 50 billion euros of this would go to the economic stimulus package planned for the second half of this year. ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below