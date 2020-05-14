Germany to help firms recover from coronavirus despite plunge in tax revenues - Scholz

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany wants to help industrial companies and small businesses recover from the coronavirus crisis despite a massive plunge in tax revenues, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

The government is currently working on a fiscal stimulus package and it will present the measures early June, Scholz told reporters after estimates showed that tax revenues on all state levels are likely to come in 98.6 billion euros lower this year than previously projected. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)