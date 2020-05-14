Germany's stimulus measures will be timely, targeted, temporary and transformative - Scholz

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s fiscal stimulus package to help firms recover from the coronavirus crisis will be timely, targeted, temporary and transformative, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

“Early in June, we in the government want to agree to a comprehensive package of measures, an economic stimulus package that should bring new momentum and new growth,” Scholz said.

The minister said that it was in Germany’s own interests to help other European countries recover from the pandemic, adding that the federal government must also help municipalities stabilize local public finances. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)