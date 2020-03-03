Germany's Leipzig Book Fair confirms cancellation over coronavirus

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - The organisers of a major German book fair in the eastern city of Leipzig confirmed on Tuesday the event would be cancelled over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Unfortunately we have to confirm that. Further information will follow shortly," they said on Twitter bit.ly/3apb7eC, quoting a media report on the cancellation.

Last year’s edition of the Leipzig Book Fair attracted 286,000 visitors, according to the organisers. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)