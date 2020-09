FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff prepares a room reserved for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at St.-Antonius-Hospital in Eschweiler, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany reported 2,089 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 11 more deaths, a tally from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.