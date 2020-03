BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany reported a jump in coronavirus cases by more than 1,100 to now 6,012 compared to the previous day, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said on Monday evening.

The number of confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus rose by one to now 13, with the three most populous states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg among the most affected regions, the institute added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,Editing by Franklin Paul)