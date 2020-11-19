Germany still has too many new COVID-19 infections, health official says

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany is still much too high and is causing a serious pandemic situation, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said on Thursday.

The head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, added there are indications that Germany’s new distancing measures are working after the number of new infections has stabilised. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Kirsti Knolle)