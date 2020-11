FILE PHOTO: Medical staff take part in a fire drill to evacuate the Corona Treatment Center Jaffestrasse, a makeshift hopsital currently without patients, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,169 to 1,053,869, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 125 to 16,248, the tally showed.