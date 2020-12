FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Christmas-themed graffiti depicting an angel at Schloss Strasse shopping street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during lockdown in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,892 to 1,664,726, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 852 to 30,978, the tally showed.