BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,054 to 1,197,709, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 423 to 19,342, the tally showed.