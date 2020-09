FILE PHOTO: Protesters demonstrate in support of the event sector affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 1,407 to 261,762, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 12 to 9,362, the tally showed.