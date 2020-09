FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff walks past a sign on a door to an intensive care unit at the St.-Antonius-Hospital Eschweiler, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Eschweiler, Germany, September 25, 2020. The sign reads "Keep two meters distance". REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1411 on Sunday compared to Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by to 9457, the data showed.