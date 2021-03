FILE PHOTO: A medical worker takes a swab sample from a person at a COVID-19 quick test center of German drugstore chain dm-drogerie markt amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Karlsruhe, Germany, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,356 to 2,532,947 data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 321 to 72,810, the tally showed.